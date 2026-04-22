Tamil Nadu: EVMs reach hill booths by car after road laid at Rs 140 crore

Until the last Lok Sabha election, officials, with the help of local residents, used to carry electronic voting machines and polling materials on their heads through rugged hill paths, as there was no road access.

Bodhamalai, under the Rasipuram Assembly constituency in Namakkal district, has three hill villages — Keelur, Melur and Kedamalai — with a total of 1,108 voters. Of these, 827 voters are in Keelur and Melur, and 281 in Kedamalai. Two polling stations have been set up at Keelur and Kedamalai.