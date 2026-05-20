Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay pays floral tribute to Pandit Iyothee Thass on his 181st birth anniversary

Following detailed discussions with the concerned government department secretaries, the Chief Minister directed officials to immediately improve infrastructure facilities at the canteens and procure necessary cooking equipment. He emphasised the need to ensure the uninterrupted supply of high-quality, tasty food to the public.CM Joseph Vijay further ordered that the expenses for the renovation and procurement of materials be met from the general funds of the respective municipal corporations and municipalities.Since the inception of the TVK government, the Chief Minister has implemented several key decisions.