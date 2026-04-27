Tamil Nadu child rights forum condemns Vijay, urges an apology for involving children in election campaign

Additionally, highlighting multiple other behaviours, TNCRW had placed its complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik and Tamil Nadu Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR).

In a letter to Vijay, TNCRW wrote,"A series of widely circulated videos show children being encouraged, conditioned, and normalised into emotionally coercive roles—pressuring parents to vote for your party symbol 'Whistle,” crying, refusing food, and in some cases expressing extreme and alarming threats within their families. These developments indicate not isolated incidents but a systemic pattern of harmful engagement of children.”