Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 | TVK dominates voting lead

CHENNAI: With the Election Commission of India having completed more than ten rounds in several Assembly constituencies, the highest margin of more than 60,000 was secured by the TVK candidate contesting in the Madhavaram segment in Thiruvallur district.
According to the Election Commission's data, ML Vijayprabhu, Madhavaram candidate, secured a total of 141926 leading votes. V Sathyabama, TVK candidate contesting in Tirupur north, secured 54,681 votes, 28,543 votes more than her closest DMK rival at the end of the 12th round of counting.
Showing his consistency, the AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami got a lead of 50,379 in his Edappadi constituency at the end of the 13th round.
Another AIADMK candidate, contesting in Pappireddipatti, has secured a lead of 33,492 votes at the end of 14th round.
Most of the DMK candidates could not get a lead of more than 20,000 votes. However, Dhravidamani M, who is contesting in Gudalur, secured a 22,520 lead at the end of the 18th round. Likewise, DMK Oddanchatram candidate R Sakkarapani also got 22,813 votes lead at the end of the 12th round.