Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 | TVK dominates voting lead

According to the Election Commission's data, ML Vijayprabhu, Madhavaram candidate, secured a total of 141926 leading votes. V Sathyabama, TVK candidate contesting in Tirupur north, secured 54,681 votes, 28,543 votes more than her closest DMK rival at the end of the 12th round of counting.

Showing his consistency, the AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami got a lead of 50,379 in his Edappadi constituency at the end of the 13th round.