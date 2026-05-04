Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 | As DMK trails to third place, 'celebration' tents dismantled at party headquarters

As the DMK-led alliance trails, a starkly different scene is unfolding in Panaiyur and Neelankarai, the bastion of TVK. Security has been significantly tightened around the residence of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Neelangarai and the TVK party office in Panaiyur. Hundreds of enthusiastic supporters have begun to gather as the debutant party shows a strong performance, leading in 97 constituencies and locked in a neck-and-neck battle with the AIADMK, according to the Election Commission website.