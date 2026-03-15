Tamil Nadu Assembly elections to be held on April 23

Following the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force across the State, barring the DMK-led government from making new policy announcements.According to the election schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers from March 30, while the last date for filing nominations is April 6.

Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, assured voters that the elections would be conducted smoothly and peacefully, with special attention to maintaining law and order.

The Assembly elections will be the first in the State after the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which produced a final voter list of 5.67 crore electors, including 12.51 lakh voters in the 18–19 age group.