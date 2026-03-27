Talks trudge on in SPA as allies play hardball

CHENNAI: As it turns out, the protracted negotiations over the number of seats for each of the alliance partners was only round one of the battle within the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), as the ruling DMK is yet to manage to conclude talks over the allocation of constituencies even two days after finalising seat-sharing numbers.
Sources said the delay is primarily due to intense demands from the Congress and DMDK, both of which have secured double-digit seat allocations, who are now driving tough bargains for key constituencies, including those in capital Chennai and other politically significant regions.
In the case of some seats, like Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam, there is a three-way tussle between the three parties. While the DMDK has staked claim over the emotional connection that the seats have with its founder, Vijayakant, while the DMK and Congress, which have wrested it from DMDK in the previous polls, are unwilling to oblige.
The Congress, which has managed to corner 28 seats, 3 more than last time, is seeking prominent constituencies across the State, including at least two seats in Chennai, a traditional stronghold of the DMK. The ruling party is said to be understandably reluctant to concede key urban segments, which it has nurtured over the years into formidable fortresses.
"The party leadership is not happy with the Congress, especially in the backdrop of recent political developments in Puducherry. The approach taken there seems to be reflecting in Tamil Nadu as well," said a DMK source.
Sources said the Congress has submitted a wish list of around 40 constituencies, including some seats currently represented by DMK ministers. In response, the DMK is seeking constituencies such as Tenkasi, Sivakasi, and Srivaikuntam from the Congress quota, but the national party is hesitant to part with its sitting seats.
Meanwhile, the DMDK, which has emerged as the third-largest ally with 10 seats, is also engaged in hard negotiations, seeking sitting constituencies of both the DMK and Congress. Talks between the parties have continued for the past two days without a breakthrough yet.
In contrast, other alliance parties, including long-time allies VCK, CPI, CPM and MDMK, which together account for 22 seats, are said to be ready to accept the constituencies allotted by the DMK.
Sources indicated that the negotiations are likely to be finalised shortly, with the DMK keen to release its candidate list and election manifesto by March 29.
"The identification of constituencies will be completed within a day or two," a party source said, expressing confidence that the remaining issues would be resolved soon.