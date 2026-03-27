Talks trudge on in SPA as allies play hardball

Sources said the delay is primarily due to intense demands from the Congress and DMDK, both of which have secured double-digit seat allocations, who are now driving tough bargains for key constituencies, including those in capital Chennai and other politically significant regions.

In the case of some seats, like Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam, there is a three-way tussle between the three parties. While the DMDK has staked claim over the emotional connection that the seats have with its founder, Vijayakant, while the DMK and Congress, which have wrested it from DMDK in the previous polls, are unwilling to oblige.