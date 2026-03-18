TN 2026 Assembly polls: TN government allocates Rs 800 crore for poll works

CHENNAI: In an effort to ensure the smooth and hassle-free conduct of elections in Tamil Nadu, the State government allocated Rs 800 crore for poll work, a large portion of which was earmarked for election personnel expenditure and infrastructure.
Remuneration for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for polling day duty is expected to cost Rs 100 crore.
The Election Department has floated tenders to install one lakh IP-based CCTV cameras on a rental basis across 75,032 polling booths in the State. In Chennai, a total of 4,079 polling booths have been set up — the highest among districts in the State.
The authorities are planning to establish around 45 to 46 counting centres for all 234 constituencies. Each centre will be equipped with the necessary facilities. After polling, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and control units will be stored securely in strong rooms at these centres.
The Election Department has also allocated funds for Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities. Individuals and media organisations producing voter awareness content can receive up to Rs 50,000 as support.