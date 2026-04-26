Stalin's voice will 'echo' in Lok Bhavan again, says Sekarbabu

DINDIGUL: DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister P K Sekar Babu on Sunday expressed confidence that the party will come back to power in the April 23 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Sekar Babu, who is contesting in Chennai's Harbour constituency for the second time, said DMK chief M K Stalin will come "bright in this election".
Speaking to reporters in this distict, the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments claimed that after counting on May 4, "for the second time, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin's voice will echo in the governor's house (Lok Bhavan)," in an apparent indication at the swearing-in ceremony.
To a question with regard to the highest poll percentage in Tamil Nadu assembly elections this time, he asked to compare the voter turnover with 2021 assembly elections, indicating that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has projected a higher poll percentage.