Stalin shattered women's dreams by opposing Women's Reservation Bill, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin shattered the dreams of women by opposing the Women’s Reservation Bill, accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday.
“By blocking this historic legislation, the DMK and Congress have betrayed women across the country. They should be taught a befitting lesson in the upcoming Assembly polls,” Palaniswami said while addressing a campaign rally in Namakkal.
If the Delimitation Bill was passed, the number of constituencies in Tamil Nadu would have gone up to 59 from the existing 39, Palaniswami claimed, adding that Stalin handed out a defeat to people of this nation and shattered the dreams of women by helping to defeat the legislations in the Lok Sabha.
Alleging deteriorating law and order situation, spurt in availability of narcotics, and sexual offences, Palaniswami said 24,000 sexual assault cases were registered while 18,000 minor girls have become victims.
Questioning Stalin’s claims that people have come out of poverty due to welfare schemes implemented by the DMK government, Palaniswami asked if this was true, there was no need for people in Namakkal to sell their kidneys.
“Exploiting the poverty of people, a ruling party MLA was involved in the illegal organ transplant. Action was taken only against the mediator, and no action was taken against senior functionaries,” he alleged.