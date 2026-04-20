Stalin shattered women's dreams by opposing Women's Reservation Bill, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

“By blocking this historic legislation, the DMK and Congress have betrayed women across the country. They should be taught a befitting lesson in the upcoming Assembly polls,” Palaniswami said while addressing a campaign rally in Namakkal.

If the Delimitation Bill was passed, the number of constituencies in Tamil Nadu would have gone up to 59 from the existing 39, Palaniswami claimed, adding that Stalin handed out a defeat to people of this nation and shattered the dreams of women by helping to defeat the legislations in the Lok Sabha.