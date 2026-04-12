Stalin alleges Centre tries to lower representation for TN by citing "women reservation" as reason

He alleged that the Centre was attempting to punish states including Tamil Nadu that successfully implemented population control programmes and contributed to the nation's growth.

Addressing an election rally at Paramakudi near here, Stalin said all the democratic forces in the country will oppose this proposal. "Does AIADMK chief Palaniswami have the courage to oppose and question this injustice?

Further, speaking on fishermen's welfare, he said growing seaweed would be encouraged, and without directly naming Sri Lanka, he asserted that the Union government would be urged to take back Katchatheevu.