Stalin alleges Centre tries to lower representation for TN by citing "women reservation" as reason

RAMANATHAPURAM: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday alleged betrayal of south India by the BJP-led union government and claimed it attempted to lower representation for Tamil Nadu by showing the proposed "women reservation" as reason.
He alleged that the Centre was attempting to punish states including Tamil Nadu that successfully implemented population control programmes and contributed to the nation's growth.
Addressing an election rally at Paramakudi near here, Stalin said all the democratic forces in the country will oppose this proposal. "Does AIADMK chief Palaniswami have the courage to oppose and question this injustice?
Further, speaking on fishermen's welfare, he said growing seaweed would be encouraged, and without directly naming Sri Lanka, he asserted that the Union government would be urged to take back Katchatheevu.
He announced that buses earmarked for fare-free travel for women will be increased after forming the Dravidian model 2.0 government.
Hailing his government's schemes as initiatives that find a place in history, he said such programmes also create new history.
In fare-free bus travel scheme for women, in 1,800 days, women have undertaken more than 935 crore trips. He said the election superstar was DMK's manifesto and underlined the Rs 8,000 coupon to buy home appliances.
During his morning walk, the chief minister interacted with the people in Paramakudi and sought votes from them.