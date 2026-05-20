Sofa row returns to haunt TVK, party MLA Kanimozhi Santhosh accused of disrespecting officials

COIMBATORE: A review meeting held by Kavundampalayam TVK MLA Kanimozhi Santhosh in Coimbatore has sparked controversy after photographs showed the legislator sitting on a swanky sofa, interacting with government officials seated on what appeared to be plastic chairs.
The ruling party legislator was forced to issue a rejoinder after the video went viral on social media, triggering allegations of impropriety.
The meeting with public health department officials was held at the MLA’s personal office, where she meets clients seeking astrological predictions, as her constituency office in Thudiyalur is reportedly under construction. The MLA, who also holds a PhD in astrology, shared images of the meeting on social media, which drew sharp reactions as officials were seated on normal chairs with limited space, while she was seated cosily on a sofa.
The visuals led to accusations that government officials were disrespected, with some social media users questioning the appropriateness of holding an official review meeting in her personal office.
Responding to the controversy, Kanimozhi Santhosh issued a video clarification, denying any intention to disrespect government officials, and said she had been seated on her usual sofa during the meeting.
Kanimozhi further said that she adheres to proper administrative decorum and respects officials, adding that she had not acted in any manner that would bring disrepute to her party or the government. “Once work is completed, official meetings will be held at the constituency office as usual,” she said.