Politics

CM Vijay brings back Senthilkumar to CMO in first IAS reshuffle

The orders, issued by Chief Secretary M Saikumar within hours of the swearing-in of the new dispensation, marked the first major administrative exercise of the Vijay government and offered an early glimpse into the structure of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
Laxmi Priya and Senthilkumar
Laxmi Priya and Senthilkumar
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CHENNAI: In the first bureaucratic reshuffle under the newly formed government, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday moved swiftly to put in place his core administrative team, appointing senior IAS officers P Senthilkumar and G Laxmi Priya as Secretaries to the Chief Minister.

The orders, issued by Chief Secretary M Saikumar within hours of the swearing-in of the new dispensation, marked the first major administrative exercise of the Vijay government and offered an early glimpse into the structure of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Dr P Senthilkumar, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary-I to the Chief Minister. A seasoned officer with prior experience in the CMO, Senthilkumar had earlier served in a similar role during the tenure of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

G Laxmi Priya, Secretary to Government in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, has been appointed Secretary-II to the Chief Minister. She is married to senior IAS officer Arun Roy, currently serving as Industries Secretary.

IAS Reshuffle
Senthilkumar
Laxmi Priya
CM Vijay

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