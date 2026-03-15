Seeman risks everything by taking on Periyar in Dravidian heartland; Sasikala tests pol waters

This time around, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's confidante, VK Sasikala, is testing her political fortunes with the launch of her own outfit--All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) with the promise of taking on the ruling DMK over a number of issues for the April 23 polls.

Seeman (59) has not aligned with any political parties and is the first leader to field candidates for all the 234 Assembly constituencies drawn from all castes and giving equal representation to women.

"We are alone in this election because coalition politics has become merely a game of seats and notes (money)," the Naam Tamilar Katchi chief has said.