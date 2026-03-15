Seeman risks everything by taking on Periyar in Dravidian heartland; Sasikala tests pol waters

CHENNAI: He is more aggressive in taking on the DMK and the ideals of rationalist leader 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy than even the BJP. And over the years, NTK chief coordinator Seeman has been a lone ranger in taking on the Dravidian majors in electoral fray.
This time around, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's confidante, VK Sasikala, is testing her political fortunes with the launch of her own outfit--All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK) with the promise of taking on the ruling DMK over a number of issues for the April 23 polls.
Seeman (59) has not aligned with any political parties and is the first leader to field candidates for all the 234 Assembly constituencies drawn from all castes and giving equal representation to women.
"We are alone in this election because coalition politics has become merely a game of seats and notes (money)," the Naam Tamilar Katchi chief has said.
1.The former film-maker and actor turned full-time politician is focussed more on Tamil nationalism, linguistic identity and is a popular leader among rural and semi-urban young voters laregely dejected with Dravidian politics.
2.His candidates are graduates in engineering, medicine and even law.
3.The NTK contested alone and secured a vote share of 8.2 per cent in the 2021 Assembly elections which is considered an impressive feat.
4.Seeman will contest from Karaikudi in Sivaganga district. Vidyarani Veerappan, daughter of forest brigand Veerappan has been fielded from Mettur in Salem district.
5.Other prominent candidates include film director M Kalanjiyam and firebrand party spokesperson Idumbavanam Karthi
1.Seeman's solo strategy in facing electoral battles limits his winning chances, though he boasts of an increase in vote share. The party is contesting alone for the fifth time.
2.The party lacks a strong presence in urban areas including Chennai.
3.NTK is facing an exodus of senior functionaries to the AIADMK and other parties.
1.Reaching out to voters who are not the traditional vote banks of the Dravidian majors.
2.Improving outreach to women voters.
1. Staunch Tamil nationalism ideology might be a setback in polls; criticism of Periyar, a revered political figure in TN, may not go down well with a large section.
2. The party heavily banks on Seeman for campaign and lacks second level leaders to take the campaign further.
V K Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader and a long-time aide of late CM Jayalalithaa, has announced her political ambition to contest the upcoming Assembly poll fielding the candidates from her newly launched party - the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.
Though the 71-year-old leader would not be able to contest due to a disproportionate assets case, she would field the party candidates to contest in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections.
1. She was once close to the power centre and is no novice in politics.
2. She has a good chunk of followers in certain pockets in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga districts.
1.She is barred from contesting elections till 2027 owing to her February 2017 conviction in a disproportionate assets case. She served a four-year jail sentence in Bengaluru and this prevented her from becoming Chief Minister then.
2. She is not a good orator but conveys her message in simple terms.
1.She banks on the legacy of former chief ministers C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa to connect with the masses.