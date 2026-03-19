Seeman pitches for ‘loving dictatorship,’ promises water sale ban

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Thursday unveiled its manifesto, promising a statewide ban on the sale of drinking water, a five-capital administrative model, and sweeping political and fiscal reforms, as Chief Coordinator Seeman framed the document as a blueprint for “structural transformation.”
At the core of the manifesto is a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of water, with the state assuming responsibility to supply safe, purified drinking water to all households and public spaces.
The party also announced a Sports University named after SP Adithanar, alongside a push to expand sports infrastructure.
NTK’s governance overhaul centres on a five-capital model: Tiruchy as the administrative capital (Assembly and Secretariat), Chennai as the technology capital, Coimbatore as the industrial capital, Madurai as the cultural capital, and Kanniyakumari as the knowledge hub.
The party has also proposed a new State emblem featuring Tiruvalluvar and a separate State flag.
On electoral reforms, NTK has called for women’s reservation in Assembly polls through dedicated constituencies, compulsory voting, and the establishment of a Supreme Court bench in Tamil Nadu. It also demanded a 75:25 tax devolution in favour of states and proposed one Lok Sabha seat for every three Assembly constituencies.
Water and environment form a major plank, with plans for check dams every 15 km across the Cauvery, Vaigai, and Thamirabarani, the creation of new agricultural zones, and seven lakes named after Tamil rulers and Nammalvar. The Pandiyaar–Punnampuzha project is flagged as a long-term water solution.
In the social sector, NTK has proposed total prohibition, replacing it with regulated palm and coconut toddy, government recognition of traditional occupations like cow herding, and exclusive hospitals for transgender persons.
Seeman also pitched a controversial governance idea — “loving dictatorship” — arguing that disciplined leadership, as exemplified by Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew, is key to rapid development.
Dismissing concerns over actor Vijay’s political entry, Seeman said NTK would not rely on “freebies” but on core services like education, healthcare and water, while questioning the financial viability of rival welfare promises.
He also opposed the Puliyarai–Edamon highway project involving Western Ghats tunnelling, warning of protests and alleging past resource diversion to Kerala’s Vizhinjam port.