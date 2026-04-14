Seeking support: Anna Nagar MLA candidate meets gig workers at lounge

CHENNAI: With barely a week remaining before campaigning concludes on April 21, candidates from various political parties are intensifying their efforts despite the rising summer heat.
On Tuesday, the DMK candidate for the Anna Nagar constituency, N Citrarasu, visited the gig workers’ lounge to hear concerns regarding the need for more facilities and the regular maintenance of existing lounges.
A gig worker raised concerns about bringing two more lounges to Anna Nagar. “As the lounge can occupy about 20 people at a time, if it is full, we have to take shelter in Anna Nagar Tower park. Installing more such facilities will be a boon for us,” he said.
Another worker raised concerns over the maintenance of the AC and toilet door handle at the lounge. “We need a better road at BSNL Quarters at 21st Main Road, as well as proper lighting facilities in several streets across the locality,” he added.
While addressing the press, Citrarasu said that the Dravida model governance has always sought the welfare of working people, and gig workers thanked the government for the initiative. “They have asked for more similar lounges to be installed in Anna Nagar, and sought to improve a road stretch and add lights in the dark area,” he said.
Several people raised concerns over the traffic congestion and parking issue. “To address the parking issue in Anna Nagar, we need to find a space. Identifying a space for parking is a big task, if we find the space parking issues will be addressed,” he pointed out.
Citrarasu also discussed the possibility of constructing a flyover connecting the existing flyover near Anna Arch till Anna Nagar police station, passing major signals at Shanthi Colony and Roundtana. “The construction of the bridge will reduce traffic congestion for the next 10 years,” he added.
“During the AIADMK regime, storm water drains (SWDs) were not built, but in the last five years, the DMK government has spent Rs 100 crore in Anna Nagar for SWD work. Works to link them will be completed in a month,” he claimed.