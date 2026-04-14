Seeking support: Anna Nagar MLA candidate meets gig workers at lounge

On Tuesday, the DMK candidate for the Anna Nagar constituency, N Citrarasu, visited the gig workers’ lounge to hear concerns regarding the need for more facilities and the regular maintenance of existing lounges.

A gig worker raised concerns about bringing two more lounges to Anna Nagar. “As the lounge can occupy about 20 people at a time, if it is full, we have to take shelter in Anna Nagar Tower park. Installing more such facilities will be a boon for us,” he said.