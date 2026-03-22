Seat-sharing talks to be held in Chennai, Delhi visit aimed at poll strategy, says Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday said that seat-sharing talks within the NDA for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be held only in Chennai, while his recent visit to Delhi was focused solely on securing victory in the State.
Speaking to reporters after returning to Chennai from Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dhinakaran said NDA leaders were keen to replicate the alliance’s electoral successes in States such as Maharashtra, Delhi and Bihar in Tamil Nadu.
He said there was no confusion regarding the allocation of seats for the AMMK within the NDA, and dismissed reports suggesting that the party would be allotted fewer seats as media speculation.
Dhinakaran also alleged that the DMK was apprehensive whenever NDA leaders travelled to Delhi.
He added that Union Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to visit Chennai in the next two days, during which seat-sharing negotiations would begin and are likely to be finalised smoothly.