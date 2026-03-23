Seat-sharing talks gather pace as Goyal meets EPS; NDA exudes confidence in Tamil Nadu

Indicating that a final formula could emerge soon, Goyal said discussions among alliance partners would be held in a family spirit and concluded without being bound by rigid timelines. “We will all sit down in a room and decide and let you know today,” he told reporters here, expressing confidence that the talks would be smooth.

Drawing an analogy from his experience with trade negotiations, he said, “I never worked with deadlines, I worked for quality,” while asserting that the NDA constituents, including Palaniswami, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK’s T T V Dhinakaran, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran and Union Minister L Murugan, were aligned.