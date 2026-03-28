Seat selection lacks transparency; interests of party compromised: Congress MP Jothimani

"There's no transparency in the party's constituency selection. Our view that seats should be chosen after detailed discussion and with transparency was rejected by those in charge," Jothimani said in a strongly-worded social media post on March 27.

Congress was allotted 28 seats in the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

The MP’s outburst comes at a time when major political players in the state, including the DMK and AIADMK, are finalising their strategies for the upcoming electoral battle, with newcomers like Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) also drawing significant attention.