Sasi, Ramadoss join disruptors in 5-cornered race

The newfound alliance, breaking into Vanniyar votes in the north and Mukkulathor votes in the Delta and south, may prove costly for the AIADMK-led tie-up, helping the DMK-led front. With the TVK and NTK fighting for the polls alone, splitting votes across the parties, the election arithmetic is turning interesting in the State.

Ramadoss has joined hands with the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's former aide, VK Sasikala, marking the first time in nearly three decades that he has led an independent alliance. The PMK-led front has announced its decision to contest all 234 constituencies in the State.