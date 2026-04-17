RTI reveals poll code gaps in TN 2021 elections, 2,589 FIRs but only 118 charge sheets

CHENNAI: RTI data compiled by the NGO against corruption, Arappor Iyakkam, has flagged serious flaws in the implementation of the poll Model Code of Conduct (MCC), exposing how a large section of election-time seizures seldom translates into results on the ground.
An RTI-based document on the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election exposes how many districts hide behind 'no data' rather than sharing documented convictions.
The EC stated that Rs 446.28 crore worth of cash and goods were seized in Tamil Nadu during the polls. However, responses were received from only 14 of 38 district administrations, along with data from 18 police units. "The remaining districts said they have no information or that files are pending. How can files be pending after five years?" said M Radhakrishnan of Arappor Iyakkam.
The RTI responses show uneven availability of case data. While some districts have provided detailed breakdowns, others have listed "no data" for charge sheets and closures. For instance, Namakkal records 483 FIRs, with 108 charge sheets and 375 closures. In contrast, Kancheepuram and Tirunelveli have reported no data on case outcomes, while Madurai and Chennai have recorded zero FIRs.
Across the 14 districts, Rs 26,68,18,499 in cash was seized, of which Rs 23,81,75,643 was returned. Liquor and narcotics worth Rs 83,93,160 were seized, with Rs 41,18,040 worth of goods returned. Gift items worth Rs 19,46,91,836 were seized, of which Rs 12,80,32,001 worth of items were returned, while Rs 10,37,04,221 remains under inquiry.
Police data shows that 2,589 FIRs were registered in connection with election-related offences, including 1,247 bribery cases. Of these, only 118 cases saw charge sheets filed, while 900 cases were closed. "A closure report is filed saying evidence cannot be found, or the case is diluted or delayed, " Radhakrishnan said.
This gap is also visible in district-level data. In Madurai, liquor and narcotics worth Rs 26,87,490 were seized, while no FIR was registered. The seizure data also shows that in several districts, the value returned is close to or equal to the value seized. In Erode, the value of gift items returned exceeds the value recorded as seized.
Arappor Iyakkam, in its submission to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, states that the figures indicate organised election-related activity during election periods. It has also flagged differences between official seizure figures and RTI data, and the absence of a unified dataset across departments. "The Election Commission should have carried out legal proceedings after the election, but they didn't," Radhakrishnan said.
According to the document, around 50% of the registered cases relate to election bribery, while only about 4.7% have seen charge sheets filed. It also notes that the scale of seized materials, including liquor and gift items, spans multiple stages, such as procurement, transport, and distribution. Arappor has sought a system to track cases from seizure to outcome.