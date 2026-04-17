RTI reveals poll code gaps in TN 2021 elections, 2,589 FIRs but only 118 charge sheets

An RTI-based document on the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election exposes how many districts hide behind 'no data' rather than sharing documented convictions.

The EC stated that Rs 446.28 crore worth of cash and goods were seized in Tamil Nadu during the polls. However, responses were received from only 14 of 38 district administrations, along with data from 18 police units. "The remaining districts said they have no information or that files are pending. How can files be pending after five years?" said M Radhakrishnan of Arappor Iyakkam.

The RTI responses show uneven availability of case data. While some districts have provided detailed breakdowns, others have listed "no data" for charge sheets and closures. For instance, Namakkal records 483 FIRs, with 108 charge sheets and 375 closures. In contrast, Kancheepuram and Tirunelveli have reported no data on case outcomes, while Madurai and Chennai have recorded zero FIRs.