Resurgent AIADMK hold its ground even as debutant TVK sweep through several bastions

As counting progresses into the afternoon for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has extended his lead to 17,766 votes in his home constituency of Edappadi, maintaining his status as the party’s most secure candidate.

In the northern belt, Maragatham Vetrivel continues to show strong momentum in Pappireddipatti with a widened margin of 19,692 votes, while C Vijayabaskar in Viralimalai has also seen his lead grow to 9,686 votes.