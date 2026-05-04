Resurgent AIADMK hold its ground even as debutant TVK sweep through several bastions

CHENNAI: In a dramatic reconfiguration of Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, the 2026 Assembly Election trends on Monday showcased a "resurgent" AIADMK holding its ground even as the debutant TVK swept through several bastions.
As counting progresses into the afternoon for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has extended his lead to 17,766 votes in his home constituency of Edappadi, maintaining his status as the party’s most secure candidate.
In the northern belt, Maragatham Vetrivel continues to show strong momentum in Pappireddipatti with a widened margin of 19,692 votes, while C Vijayabaskar in Viralimalai has also seen his lead grow to 9,686 votes.
Other significant cushions for the party include Shanmugam C V in Mailam with 10,898 votes and Mukkur N Subramanian in Cheyyar, who now holds a lead of 10,760 votes.
Despite these strongholds, the party faces intense pressure in several key seats where margins remain dangerously slim.
The tightest contest is currently in Peravurani, where Govi Elango is leading by a mere 274 votes, followed closely by the volatility in Alangulam, where K R P Prabakaran holds a lead of just 425 votes.
In the high-altitude constituency of Yercaud, Usharani P sees her lead precarious at 359 votes, while Vijayasureshbabu in Viluppuram is managing a slim margin of 361 votes.
In the western region, former minister K C Karuppannan is also in a defensive position in Bhavani with a lead of 2,365 votes, as the AIADMK continues to navigate a highly competitive three-cornered fight across the state.