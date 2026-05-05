Rangasamy set for fifth term as Puducherry CM, Congress wins one seat

The All India NR Congress has now emerged victorious in 12 out of the 16 seats it contested and the BJP won four of the 10 seats it fought. The AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), other NDA constituents, emerged successful from one seat each and the combine has 18 seats in the 30-member House, two more than the magic number of 16 required to form government.

Besides, there would be three nominated members.

Rangasamy had been a Congress CM in the past (2001, 2006) before parting ways with the national party to float his outfit in 2008.