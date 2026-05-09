Race for TN govt: VCK to announce decision on TVK after 4 pm today

CHENNAI: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will announce its political decision on supporting the TVK only after 4 pm on Saturday, with party spokespersons SS Balaji and Paavalan clarifying that the party had merely stated that VCK president Thol Thirumavalavanwould announce the decision on Saturday and had not formally invited the media.
Speaking to reporters gathered at Ambedkar Thidal in Ashok Nagar, the spokespersons said an official media invitation would be issued at 4 pm, specifying the time at which Thirumavalavan would address the press.
Thousands of cadres belonging to the VCK and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) gathered outside the VCK headquarters, leading to traffic snarls along Jawaharlal Nehru Salai.
Despite repeatedly maintaining that he would take a decision jointly with the Left parties, Thirumavalavan has not disclosed the VCK’s position even after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India extended outside support to the TVK.
After chairing the party’s online high-level committee meeting on Friday evening, Thirumavalavan later met MK Stalin at his residence at night.
Sources told DT Next that the VCK had placed several demands before the TVK leadership, including the post of Deputy Chief Minister for Thirumavalavan, allotment of the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency, which TVK leader Vijay is reportedly planning to vacate, Cabinet berths for the party’s two MLAs-elect, and allocation of the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by Thirumavalavan, to the party.
According to sources, the TVK agreed in principle to the demands for the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and the Tiruchy East constituency, while indicating that the remaining demands could be discussed in the coming days.