Race for TN govt: VCK to announce decision on TVK after 4 pm today

Speaking to reporters gathered at Ambedkar Thidal in Ashok Nagar, the spokespersons said an official media invitation would be issued at 4 pm, specifying the time at which Thirumavalavan would address the press.

Thousands of cadres belonging to the VCK and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) gathered outside the VCK headquarters, leading to traffic snarls along Jawaharlal Nehru Salai.

Despite repeatedly maintaining that he would take a decision jointly with the Left parties, Thirumavalavan has not disclosed the VCK’s position even after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India extended outside support to the TVK.