Race for TN govt: TVK counters Dhinakaran's fake letter charge with video of MLA-elect signing letter

The development comes amid a late-night political flashpoint over government formation, with the TVK maintaining that it has been securing support from various parties to reach the majority mark.

Dhinakaran had earlier alleged that a fake letter, purportedly from Kamaraj, was sent to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar via WhatsApp, claiming AMMK support to the TVK. He accused the party of “horse-trading” and said he would move the police seeking action.

However, TVK sources released a video clip said to show Kamaraj signing a letter, asserting that the allegations of forgery were baseless and politically motivated.