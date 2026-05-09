Race for TN govt: TVK counters Dhinakaran's fake letter charge with video of MLA-elect signing letter

CHENNAI: A video purportedly showing AMMK MLA-elect S Kamaraj signing a support letter has surfaced, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam hitting back at allegations by TTV Dhinakaran that a forged document was used to claim his party’s backing.
The development comes amid a late-night political flashpoint over government formation, with the TVK maintaining that it has been securing support from various parties to reach the majority mark.
Dhinakaran had earlier alleged that a fake letter, purportedly from Kamaraj, was sent to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar via WhatsApp, claiming AMMK support to the TVK. He accused the party of “horse-trading” and said he would move the police seeking action.
However, TVK sources released a video clip said to show Kamaraj signing a letter, asserting that the allegations of forgery were baseless and politically motivated.
Kamaraj, who won the Mannargudi constituency, had initially appeared alongside Dhinakaran and stated that he supports the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, denying that the signature on the disputed letter was his. The emergence of the video has added a new twist to the row.
The TVK, led by C Joseph Vijay, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats (including two won by Vijay) in the Assembly elections but is short of the 118 required for a majority. It has since held talks with Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Support from five Congress MLAs and four Left MLAs has taken its tally to 116 (minus Vijay's second seat). With C Joseph Vijay set to resign from Tiruchy East and one member expected to serve as pro-tem Speaker, the effective strength stands at 117, leaving the party short of one MLA.
The AMMK, which has a lone MLA in Kamaraj, had earlier indicated support to the AIADMK, with Dhinakaran submitting a letter to that effect to the Governor.
Kamaraj’s stand has been central to the ongoing controversy, given that he is the only MLA of the AMMK and represents the key Mannargudi seat, a region where parties traditionally face stiff contests. His position has gained importance as both camps seek numbers to cross the majority mark.
With complaints filed at the Guindy police station over the alleged forged letter and counter-claims emerging, the row has intensified the uncertainty around government formation in the state.