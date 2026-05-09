Race for TN govt: Governor created room for horse-trading talks, says CPM leader MA Baby

Addressing a press conference in Madurai, Baby said the Governor ought to have invited the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, to form the government and prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.

“We are against horse trading. All this opportunity to discuss about horse trading has been created by the Governor. If the acting Governor of Tamil Nadu had invited the leader of the single largest party as per convention, all this discussion would not have arisen,” he said.

He said the election verdict had produced a “clear picture”, with the electorate not giving a mandate to the opposition alliance while the newly formed TVK had emerged as the single largest party, though short of a majority by 11 seats.