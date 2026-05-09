Race for TN govt: Fake support letter row rocks TVK as Dhinakaran meets Governor

CHENNAI: Next controversy erupted over government formation in Tamil Nadu after AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran alleged that a fake letter claiming his party’s support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was submitted to the Governor.
Dhinakaran, who met Governor RV Arlekar late at night at Lok Bhavan, said the letter purportedly showing support from AMMK MLA-elect S Kamaraj was “forged” and had no connection with the legislator. He said a complaint seeking an inquiry has been submitted and further action, including a police complaint, would follow.
The development comes at a time when the TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats but fell short of the 118 seats required for forming the next government for a majority. The party has received support from the Congress, CPI, and CPM, but is yet to succeed in its talks with VCK.
Dhinakaran alleged that the TVK falsely claimed support from the AMMK and accused it of engaging in “horse-trading” to form the government. “You claim to have 108 MLAs but still lack majority. Yet, you are indulging in such fraudulent acts,” he said.
He further claimed that a copy of the alleged support letter was sent to the Governor’s office via WhatsApp in Kamaraj’s name, and that officials had sought the original document. “There is absolutely no connection between that letter and Kamaraj,” he said.
Amid the row, Kamaraj appeared before the media along with Dhinakaran and clarified that he continues to support the AIADMK and had not extended any backing to the TVK.
According to Dhinakaran, the AMMK has only one MLA and the anti-defection law would not apply in this case, which, he alleged, made the legislator a target for poaching attempts.
The late-night meeting and the allegations have added to the uncertainty over government formation in the State, even as the TVK continues efforts to gather the required numbers to stake claim.