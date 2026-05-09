Race for TN govt: Fake support letter row rocks TVK as Dhinakaran meets Governor

Dhinakaran, who met Governor RV Arlekar late at night at Lok Bhavan, said the letter purportedly showing support from AMMK MLA-elect S Kamaraj was “forged” and had no connection with the legislator. He said a complaint seeking an inquiry has been submitted and further action, including a police complaint, would follow.

The development comes at a time when the TVK, led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats but fell short of the 118 seats required for forming the next government for a majority. The party has received support from the Congress, CPI, and CPM, but is yet to succeed in its talks with VCK.