Race for TN govt: As suspense continues, all eyes on VCK and AMMK press meets, Governor’s move

VCK’s hard bargain

Earlier, Thirumavalavan had repeatedly asserted that he would take a decision in coordination with the Left parties, which was widely seen as his effort to shield himself from criticisms for breaking away from the DMK-led coalition. However, as Vijay was at touching distance of the throne, he began hard bargaining, including putting forth some demands that defied logic even in the surreal world of political negotiations.

Sample this: The party has two MLAs-elect in a House of 234. It was expected to ask for a share in power, and at the most, two Cabinet posts. Some said he would ask for the Deputy Chief Minister post. Yeah, OK. Quite high a demand, but not unusual. However, if sources are to be believed, the conditions put forth were more, much more.

The party wanted TVK to allocate the Tiruchy East seat – from where Vijay won – to Thiruma to contest. And make him the Deputy Chief Minister. And cabinet posts for the two MLAs-elect. And allocate the Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat that Thiruma holds now to the VCK.

Sources said TVK was open to allotting Tiruchy East and Dy CM post, and asked the VCK to join the coalition before discussing the rest. That went on for several hours on Friday. Now, Thiruma is expected to address a press meet in a little while to make a formal announcement on where his party stands.