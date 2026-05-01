Put on hold for polls, Census preparations in Tamil Nadu to begin in May

Officials said a preliminary review meeting was already held via video conference in February 2026 with District Collectors and department officials. However, training sessions were temporarily put on hold due to the Assembly elections and will resume after the declaration of results.

Director of Census Operations M Sundresh Babu said a series of structured training programmes have been planned. "Master trainers' sessions will be conducted from May 11 in three batches, with around 110 selected officials. A physical review meeting with District Collectors is likely to be held on May 15 or 22," he said, adding that the plan has been discussed with the Chief Secretary.

Tamil Nadu will undertake a fully digitised household listing operation from July 17 to August 30, covering 33 categories of household data, including building materials, amenities, and assets.