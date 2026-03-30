Puducherry won't give Congress-DMK a chance to come to power: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the people of Puducherry will not allow the Congress and the DMK to come to power as the two parties stand for "family first", rather than public interest.
Addressing BJP booth-level workers in the Union Territory virtually, he said saffron party-led NDA represents "Puducherry first, India first," and urged party workers to take this message to every youth.
He complimented the BJP workers for "effectively highlighting" the public's resentment towards the "misdeeds" of both the Congress and the DMK.
"Despite their (Congress-DMK) ongoing conflicts, their behaviour remains unchanged. They are well aware that the people of Puducherry will not give them another opportunity," he said during the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' initiative by the BJP that is aimed at connecting directly with party activists in poll-bound states.
Modi said the Congress and the DMK continue to fight among themselves, hoping that, should a chance arise, they can secure a larger share of the spoils.
"I want to give one task to all party members today. Go door-to-door, meet every single citizen, and clearly tell them that the Congress-DMK means family first. The BJP-NDA means Puducherry first, India first. This should be told to every single youth," he said.
The prime minister also advised the booth-level workers to rely on data while engaging with women voters.
"Please inform them that the crime rate against women in Puducherry is lower than the national average. Additionally, tell them that all reported cases are actively investigated by the police," he said.
Modi added that during his visit to Puducherry, he had given the mantra of "BEST" for the Union Territory's development, which stands for Business, Education, Spirituality, Tourism.
"I am happy that the people of Puducherry, especially the youth, liked it very much," he said.
Elections to the 33-member Puducherry Assembly will be held on April 9. While 30 members will be elected by the people through the polls, three are nominated by the central government.
The UT is currently ruled by an NDA government.