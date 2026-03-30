Puducherry won't give Congress-DMK a chance to come to power: PM

Addressing BJP booth-level workers in the Union Territory virtually, he said saffron party-led NDA represents "Puducherry first, India first," and urged party workers to take this message to every youth.

He complimented the BJP workers for "effectively highlighting" the public's resentment towards the "misdeeds" of both the Congress and the DMK.

"Despite their (Congress-DMK) ongoing conflicts, their behaviour remains unchanged. They are well aware that the people of Puducherry will not give them another opportunity," he said during the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' initiative by the BJP that is aimed at connecting directly with party activists in poll-bound states.

Modi said the Congress and the DMK continue to fight among themselves, hoping that, should a chance arise, they can secure a larger share of the spoils.