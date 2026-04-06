Puducherry: Rahul targets NDA over counterfeit drugs scam, assures civic polls soon after win

Addressing a rally here for the April 9 Assembly polls, Gandhi said the Congress party was committed to grant of statehood and assured that civic polls would be held in Puducherry within six months of it assuming power.

"Today Puducherry is leading in fake medicines; massive fake drug manufacturing takes place here and no action is taken by the UT government," he alleged. Further, he said the fake drugs manufacturing was not just about corruption, but it was "murder" as spurious drugs were spread across the country.