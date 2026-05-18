Puducherry pro tem Speaker to be sworn in

PUDUCHERRY: The lone AIADMK legislator in the Puducherry Assembly, A Anbalagan, will be sworn in as the pro tem Speaker on Monday (May 18).
An official release said that Lt Governor K Kailashnathan will administer the oath of office and affirmation to Anbalagan at the Darbar Hall in Lok Niwas. Anbalagan represents the Uppalam constituency.
He has won from Uppalam in 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016. He lost the 2021 poll, conceding the seat to the DMK.
Anbalagan is currently the Secretary of the Puducherry unit of AIADMK. AIADMK is a constituent of the AINRC-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in which the BJP is also a partner.