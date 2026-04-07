Puducherry has become testing ground for BJP's anti-people policies: Udhayanidhi

Campaigning for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, Udhayanidhi said Puducherry people never allowed hate politics in this land of love.

"Today in such UT, the infiltration of fascist BJP forces has increased significantly. It has become a testing ground for all of the BJP's anti-people policies. It is riding on the shoulders of AINRC, just as it is riding on the shoulders of Palaniswami-led AIADMK in Tamil Nadu," he said.