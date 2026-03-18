Publish criminal case details before polls: Election Commission to candidates

To ensure compliance, returning officers in each constituency have been tasked with reminding candidates to make the disclosures. Reports on the publication of criminal antecedents will be routed to the ECI through the District Election Officer and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The ECI has prescribed a three-phase timeline for publication. The first disclosure must be made within four days of withdrawal of nominations, followed by a second between the fifth and eighth days, and a final round from the ninth day until the end of the campaign period.