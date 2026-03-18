Polls no movie set for Vijay to beat MGR's party; TVK will fade away after polls: AIADMK leader Natham Viswanathan

A

It's all part of a figment of their imagination. Perhaps such things can happen in cinema, but not in politics. Parties like these may appear occasionally, but they will eventually disappear.

There are reports that TVK is demanding a share in power to join the AIADMK-led NDA in the State.

Such a scenario is not possible in Tamil Nadu. People of the State have never accepted a coalition form of government. We welcome any party to join our alliance only under our leadership, and the same criterion applies to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as well.