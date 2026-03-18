Polls no movie set for Vijay to beat MGR's party; TVK will fade away after polls: AIADMK leader Natham Viswanathan

CHENNAI: Dismissing the political prospects of actor-politician Vijay, AIADMK deputy general secretary and former minister 'Natham' R Viswanathan told DT Next that the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would “disappear after the elections.” He asserted that the main electoral contest in Tamil Nadu remained between the DMK and the AIADMK, despite counterclaims by CM Stalin or newbie Vijay.
In an interaction with Geedan PC, Viswanathan responded to a range of questions, from the possible impact of VK Sasikala to coalition government demands.
Excerpts from the interview...
Vijay claims that TVK will replace the AIADMK as the State's major political force and capture power. What is your response?
It's all part of a figment of their imagination. Perhaps such things can happen in cinema, but not in politics. Parties like these may appear occasionally, but they will eventually disappear.
There are reports that TVK is demanding a share in power to join the AIADMK-led NDA in the State.
Such a scenario is not possible in Tamil Nadu. People of the State have never accepted a coalition form of government. We welcome any party to join our alliance only under our leadership, and the same criterion applies to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as well.
Do you see the possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu after the elections, if you don't secure a simple majority?
In the upcoming elections, the AIADMK will win a majority of seats and form the government on its own.
What is your reaction to former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam joining the DMK?
It is a great betrayal of the legacy of MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. In politics, one rarely sees a betrayal of this magnitude.
VK Sasikala has launched a new political party. Will it have an impact on polls?
Sasikala is a closed chapter in Tamil Nadu politics. Whatever form she returns in, she will not gain acceptance among the people.
Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that the electoral contest in Tamil Nadu is between the DMK and the NDA.
The Chief Minister is making such remarks as propaganda. In Tamil Nadu, the electoral battle has traditionally been between the DMK and the AIADMK. Such statements are being made only for political campaigns.
Which alliance is stronger in the upcoming elections?
The AIADMK-led alliance is the stronger one in the upcoming elections. Over the past five years, people in Tamil Nadu have suffered due to poor administration. In this election, our alliance is the stronger one.