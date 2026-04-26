Poll services app ECINET crosses 1 cr users

CHENNAI: The ECINET, a mobile application developed to cater to the election-related needs of both voters and candidates, has crossed one crore downloads, reflecting its growing adoption during the poll season.
The app provides a range of services, including voter registration, electoral roll search, voter ID-related services and grievance redressal, making it a comprehensive digital platform for election-related activities.
Apart from being useful to the general public, the application is also widely used by political parties, candidates and psephologists to analyse poll-related data.
It offers access to polling trends, past election data, current election updates and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) complaint mechanisms, enabling users to stay informed and engaged throughout the electoral process.