Poll collectables craze: From 'kutty surprise' Kinder Joys to party office miniatures

paraphernalia, and more. This election season, many business owners in Tamil Nadu are cashing in on political fandom through collectable gifts.

One such business owner is Priyadarshini Desingu from Erode who runs the 'Maruthi Resin Arts' Instagram page, where she sells Kinder Joy units themed around Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The entire candy is a treat for die-hard Vijay fans: the outer packaging features Vijay and the lines “kutty surprise”, while the inside contains the usual chocolate cream-wafer along with Vijay stickers, a Vijay badge, a Vijay phone charm, and a resin bracelet featuring the TVK flag. What began as an experiment has now seen much success. She has sold over 150 such Kinder Joy units so far, including bulk orders from teens. “They stick it on their laptops or bikes and send feedback,” she says. One Kinder Joy confectionery unit costs Rs 300, not including shipping charges.