Politics of expediency: Mani Shankar Aiyar slams Cong's TVK tie-up decision

Speaking with PTI, Aiyar claimed that the Congress committed the "immorality" of joining Vijay of the TVK but also the "political stupidity" of not ensuring that he has a majority.

"So there is a hung assembly and we are hanging in the air," the former Union minister said in a scathing criticism of his own party.

Aiyar said the Congress's decision to jump ship immediately after an election fought with the DMK to plunge into a relationship with the very TVK that took "us on in the 23 assembly segments we lost and the five we won only days ago" was "dreadful".