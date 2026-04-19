PM Modi's attempt to use women's quota as weapon has boomeranged on him: TN CM Stalin

Addressing an election rally here, Stalin flayed PM Modi for allegedly bashing the Opposition during his televised address to the nation on April 18 on the Women's Reservation issue.

Hence, it would be apt to describe that address as "BJP leader Modi's political speech rather than saying that it was the prime minister's address," Stalin alleged.

Despite the tricolour forming the backdrop to the address and when the Model Code of Conduct was in force due to polls, Modi chose his address to slam opposition parties, he said.

Stalin, also the DMK president, alleged: "What must have been spoken in an election rally has been spoken by the prime minister in an official government address, and this is a blatant violation of rules. He has been speaking like this as he was tense due to the first defeat of the government in the Parliament (in the constitutional amendment bill issue)."