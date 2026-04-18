PM knows he can't control or pressurise Stalin, says Rahul Gandhi

"He knows that Mr Stalin is independent and will not be pressurised. That is why he wants to remove Stalin and place a person he can control," the Congress leader claimed in a veiled reference to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who leads the NDA in the state.

The prime minister could continue to dream whatever he wanted, but the reality would become visible to him on the day the election results were announced.

"The DMK-Congress alliance is going to sweep the elections in TN. And Modi and (Union Home Minister Amit) Shah will understand the power and the will of the people of Tamil Nadu," Rahul said.