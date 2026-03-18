Photo ID mandatory for voting: CEO Archana Patnaik

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that when citizens go to vote, they must carry one of the 13 photo proofs along with the voter information slip (VIS) as the poll panel has done away with the system of using images on the voter slip.
The voter information slip (VIS) to be issued for the upcoming Assembly elections will contain only polling station details and will not include a photograph, making it mandatory to carry photo proof along with the slip.
The voter information slip this time will have a QR code, which will enable them to access key information such as the name of their polling station, address, polling station number, voter number in the electoral roll, and the helpline numbers for the state and district.
The CEO said that if a voter does not have a voter information slip and his name is registered in the voter list, then the voter will be able to cast his vote by showing any one of the 13 alternative documents containing a photo. The voters can show any of the following 13 optional documents to vote including Voter ID Card with photo: Aadhar card, PANcard, Divyang unique ID card, driving license, MNREGA job card, pension document (with photo), passport, passbook (issued by bank/post office with photo), service identity card with photo (issued by Central/State government/Public Sector Undertaking/public limited companies), official identity card issued to MP, MLA, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, health insurance smart card (issued under the Scheme of Ministry of Labour).