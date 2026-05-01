Palaniswami holds meeting with party leaders in Salem

COIMBATORE: With the counting of votes for assembly elections scheduled on Monday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami held a closed-door meeting with senior party functionaries in Salem on Friday to review the party’s state of preparedness.
Former Minister SP Velumani and Member of Parliament M. Thambidurai visited Palaniswami at his residence, where discussions lasted for about 30 minutes.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes a day after Palaniswami expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would secure as many as 210 seats.
He had also dismissed exit polls predicting a victory for the DMK-led alliance, alleging that such projections were part of a larger conspiracy.
Earlier, after casting his vote on April 23 in his native village, Siluvampalayam near Edappadi, Palaniswami held similar consultations with key party leaders in Chennai. He returned to Salem on Friday ahead of the counting process.
Party sources said the latest meeting focused on coordination, monitoring of counting centres, and deployment of party agents to ensure smooth handling of proceedings on the day of counting.