One-vote defeat: DMK's Periakaruppan seeks postal vote recount

He has further sought an interim order restraining TVK’s Seenivasa Sethupathi from taking part in any proceedings of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly until the writ petition is decided. The petitioner has also sought directions to furnish the video footage of the re-verification process in the No. 185 constituency.

A special sitting of the vacation bench comprising Justice L. Victoria Gowri and Justice N. Senthil Kumar is likely to be held on Sunday (May 10) to urgently hear the matter.