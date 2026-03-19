NTK manifesto calls for five capitals, state-run railway, SC bench in TN

CHENNAI: The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by Seeman, on Thursday released its 462-page manifesto, ‘Engal Thirunaatil Engal Nallaatchiye’, proposing a five-capital model, a state-run rail network, and institutional changes including a Supreme Court bench in Tamil Nadu and voting rights for the Tamil diaspora.
NTK has proposed five capitals across Tamil Nadu, each with a defined function.
Tiruchirappalli would serve as the administrative capital, Chennai as the technology hub, and Coimbatore as the industrial and business centre. Other capitals would be assigned sector-specific roles.
The party says the model would distribute governance and economic activity across regions.
The manifesto proposes a state-run railway network operating within Tamil Nadu.
NTK says this would improve intra-state connectivity and allow the state to plan transport based on local needs.
The manifesto reiterates the demand for a Supreme Court bench in Tamil Nadu.
The party says this would reduce the need to approach the court in New Delhi.
NTK has proposed voting rights for Tamils living abroad.
The party says this would enable diaspora participation in state elections.
Additionally, the manifesto outlines proposals on decentralisation, transport and institutional changes.