New alliance: Sasikala and Ramadoss join hands for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

CHENNAI: Amid shifting political alignments ahead of the Assembly elections in the State, VK Sasikala's newly launched All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam and S Ramadoss faction of the Pattali Makkal Katchi on Friday announced an alliance to jointly contest the polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The alliance is expected to focus on constituencies in both northern and southern regions of the State, combining their purported strengths in Vanniyar and Mukkulathor strongholds.
The development comes against the backdrop of the politically estranged son, Anbumani, captured PMK and left Ramadoss in the wilderness to join the NDA, even as the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's former aide VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran floated his own party, AMMK, and joined hands with the AIADMK-BJP combine, leaving the two leaders with little options but to come together.
Ramadoss earlier stayed away from joining any alliance, even though initiatlly there were talks with the DMK. His talks with the NDA failed, while efforts to forge a tie-up with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam did not fructify.
Sasikala, too, faced a similar predicament, not accepted by the NDA. Addressing reporters after signing the tie-up, Ramadoss said the decision to align with Sasikala was taken in the interest of the people of the State. He added that those willing to join the front could approach them.
Sources said Sasikala’s party is likely to contest around 40 constituencies in the southern districts, while Ramadoss’s supporters are expected to field candidates in over 40 constituencies in the northern districts.
Both leaders are also said to be identifying potential candidates who were denied opportunities in parties such as AIADMK, AMMK and the Anbumani faction, in a bid to strengthen their electoral prospects.
There are also indications that efforts are underway to bring K Krishnasamy's Puthiya Tamilagam, ditched by the NDA, into the alliance.
Political analysts said the combine could play a spoiler role specifically for the AIADMK and PMK. They also pointed out that both leaders may avoid fielding candidates against the BJP.
Meanwhile, sources indicated that the BJP may attempt, at the last moment, to persuade Sasikala and Ramadoss not to contest.