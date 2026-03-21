New alliance: Sasikala and Ramadoss join hands for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

The alliance is expected to focus on constituencies in both northern and southern regions of the State, combining their purported strengths in Vanniyar and Mukkulathor strongholds.

The development comes against the backdrop of the politically estranged son, Anbumani, captured PMK and left Ramadoss in the wilderness to join the NDA, even as the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's former aide VK Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran floated his own party, AMMK, and joined hands with the AIADMK-BJP combine, leaving the two leaders with little options but to come together.

Ramadoss earlier stayed away from joining any alliance, even though initiatlly there were talks with the DMK. His talks with the NDA failed, while efforts to forge a tie-up with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam did not fructify.