NDA's smaller partners choose 'Lotus,' shirk 'Two Leaves'

Sources said an understanding has been reached between the AIADMK and the BJP after prolonged negotiations, with talks now in the final stage. Most of the smaller parties in the alliance—except the Jagan Moorthy-led Puratchi Bharatham—are expected to adopt the Lotus symbol. The Tamil Maanila Congress, Puthiya Needhi Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi are also likely to follow this arrangement.

The development comes amid a deadlock in seat-sharing discussions between the AIADMK and its allies. While the BJP had pushed for allocating seats to smaller parties under its symbol, the AIADMK had initially insisted that allies contest under the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, as was the case in the 2021 Assembly elections.