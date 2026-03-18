NDA's smaller partners choose 'Lotus,' shirk 'Two Leaves'

CHENNAI: Smaller partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State are likely to contest the upcoming Assembly elections on the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol, marking a shift from the AIADMK’s traditional ‘Two Leaves’ symbol used in previous polls.
Sources said an understanding has been reached between the AIADMK and the BJP after prolonged negotiations, with talks now in the final stage. Most of the smaller parties in the alliance—except the Jagan Moorthy-led Puratchi Bharatham—are expected to adopt the Lotus symbol. The Tamil Maanila Congress, Puthiya Needhi Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi are also likely to follow this arrangement.
The development comes amid a deadlock in seat-sharing discussions between the AIADMK and its allies. While the BJP had pushed for allocating seats to smaller parties under its symbol, the AIADMK had initially insisted that allies contest under the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, as was the case in the 2021 Assembly elections.
The disagreement over symbols, along with seat allocation, had delayed formal talks despite the AIADMK constituting a four-member committee for negotiations. Discussions are yet to formally commence.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, seven alliance partners—excluding the BJP and PMK—contested under the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. Typically, smaller parties without recognised symbols contest either under the alliance leader’s symbol or independently.
However, the current arrangement reflects a shift in strategy, with allies likely to contest under the BJP’s symbol despite the AIADMK leading the alliance in the state.
While the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol enjoys strong recognition across Tamil Nadu, the BJP’s ‘Lotus’ symbol has comparatively lower familiarity among voters in the state.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to arrive in Chennai on Thursday to hold discussions and finalise seat-sharing arrangements with AIADMK leaders and other alliance partners.