NDA would form government in Tamil Nadu: Piyush Goyal

COIMBATORE: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the National Democratic Alliance would secure a decisive victory and form a government in Tamil Nadu on May 4
Speaking to the media in the Nilgiris, Goyal said the upcoming election would mark a landslide victory for the NDA alliance under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Accusing the DMK of fostering dynasty politics, Goyal said that Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would eventually be elevated as Chief Minister after the election.
“Corruption has become rampant in all sectors. Public dissatisfaction with the government was visibly evident. They are looking for a change, and it would be delivered by the AIADMK-led alliance,” he said.
Further, Goyal said the AIADMK-led parties, including BJP, PMK, AMMK and Tamil Maanila Congress, are working like one family for the welfare of the state. He also criticised the DMK over its stance on the Women’s Reservation Bill and Delimitation Bill by saying that the ruling party had acted against the interests of women.