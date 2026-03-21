NDA seat-sharing talks only in Chennai, discussed strategies with Shah: TTV Dhinakaran

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran on Saturday said he discussed poll strategy to defeat the DMK in the ensuing Tamil Nadu Assembly election during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The meeting with the BJP senior leader did not revolve around seat-sharing, he said. They discussed how the NDA constituents should work in unison in all the 234 Assembly constituencies and ensure the NDA's victory at the hustings.
"He has given some instructions and advice. I came here for that," the AMMK chief told reporters about his meeting with Shah.
Dhinakaran said he met the Union Home Minister mainly for this purpose, and "seat-sharing will be finalised amicably within the next two to three days only in Chennai."
The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief said, "We will fight against the corrupt DMK government. People are with us. We will surely win and form the AIADMK-led NDA government in Tamil Nadu."
On Chief Minister M K Stalin's criticism that Palaniswami frequently visited Delhi and held talks with the BJP leaders, thus strengthening his claim that the upcoming Assembly election was a fight between the Tamil Nadu and Delhi team, Dhinakaran asked the mediapersons, "Why, don't you like us coming to Delhi."
"Why do you want to repeat what the DMK says. We know what they did in Delhi in the past. Stalin is apprehensive of defeat in the election, and that's why he is talking about TN team vs Delhi team," he said.
In a lighter vein, he remarked that the CSK has many non-Tamil players, including its captain. "Why doesn't the Chief Minister protest against this?" He was apparently referring to IPL team CSK and its Captain MS Dhoni.