NDA finally seals Puducherry seat-sharing arrangement

Under the agreement, the AINRC, led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, will contest 16 seats, the same as in the previous election, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will field candidates in 10 seats, up from nine in 2021. The AIADMK has been allotted just two seats, down from five, and the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), a new entrant to the alliance, will also contest two seats.

The inclusion of the LJK, floated by Jose Charles Martin, son of lottery baron Santiago Martin, had triggered tensions within the alliance, with Rangasamy initially opposing its induction. The Chief Minister had even skipped a key NDA meeting convened by the BJP earlier this week, fuelling speculation of a split.