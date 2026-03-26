Narayanasamy must join us if he prefers respect: BJP

PUDUCHERRY: BJP Puducherry president VP Ramalingam on Wednesday invited former chief minister V Narayanasamy, unable to get a seat from Congress to contest the upcoming polls, to join the party, assuring him of due respect and better political opportunities.
Addressing reporters, Ramalingam said Narayanasamy had been denied an electoral opportunity despite his efforts, and urged him to consider joining the BJP for his political future.
He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has strong prospects in Puducherry, saying that internal issues have weakened the INDIA bloc.
Ramalingam said that internal conflicts within the Congress make it weak to face the polls. He reiterated that Narayanasamy would be welcomed into the BJP and urged him to accept the invitation.